Malgin (undisclosed) could be healthy enough to return Thursday in San Jose, according to coach Bob Boughner, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

It looks like Malgin's absence Saturday was due to the lingering effects of an injury rather than a simple healthy scratch. It's encouraging that Boughner thinks Malgin could be ready for the team's next game after Sunday's meeting with Detroit, though.

