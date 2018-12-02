Panthers' Denis Malgin: Doesn't play Saturday
Malgin (upper body) didn't suit up for Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning.
Malgin's next chance to rejoin his teammates will come Tuesday against the Bruins.
