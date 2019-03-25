Panthers' Denis Malgin: Finally returning Monday
Malgin (undisclosed) will be back in the lineup Monday in Toronto, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Malgin will finally be back in the fold for the first time since Feb. 23. Colton Sceviour will come out of the lineup to make room for the 22-year-old forward.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...