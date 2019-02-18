Malgin scored his seventh goal of the season during a 6-3 victory over the Canadiens on Sunday.

The goal came off a shot near the blue line as the puck deflected off Canadiens defenseman Victor Mete's stick and floated over the shoulder of Antti Niemi. It was a lucky goal, but Malgin will take any points he can get during a season that has seen him spend more than a few games in the press box. He now has 14 points in 43 games.