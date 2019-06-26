Panthers' Denis Malgin: Given qualifying offer
Malgin earned a qualifying offer from the Panthers on Tuesday.
Malgin dealt with a pair of injuries during the 2018-19 campaign that limited him to just 50 games. As a result, the center failed to reach the 20-point mark this season, but should be capable of hitting that mark in 2019-20. The 21-year-old is unlikely to ever be a 20-goal scorer, but can provide decent value in deeper fantasy formats.
