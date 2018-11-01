Malgin saw 15 minutes of ice time but failed to register a single point, shot, hit, or block during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

After being shuffled around the lineup to start the season, Malgin landed on the third line Thursday, but failed to register any statistical impact as the Panthers lost once again. The 21-year-old was expected to have more of an impact on the Panthers' offense but has only three assists in eight games. If he can't up his game, expect head coach Bob Boughner to use Maxim Mamin or an AHL call-up in his place.