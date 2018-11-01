Panthers' Denis Malgin: Invisible on ice in loss
Malgin saw 15 minutes of ice time but failed to register a single point, shot, hit, or block during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.
After being shuffled around the lineup to start the season, Malgin landed on the third line Thursday, but failed to register any statistical impact as the Panthers lost once again. The 21-year-old was expected to have more of an impact on the Panthers' offense but has only three assists in eight games. If he can't up his game, expect head coach Bob Boughner to use Maxim Mamin or an AHL call-up in his place.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.