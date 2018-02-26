Panthers' Denis Malgin: Likely out weeks with unspecified malady
Malgin is expected to be out for weeks with his undisclosed injury, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Given the gloomy prognosis, we expect Malgin will be designated for injured reserve. After all, such a transaction would help the Panthers open up a roster spot with the trade deadline about to pass. The Swiss skater has been terrific this season, as he's accumulated 10 goals on a 17.5 shooting percentage, eight assists and six power-play points to boot, despite only averaging 13:53 of ice time. His absence is a tough blow for a Panthers team on the outside looking into the playoff picture.
More News
-
Panthers' Denis Malgin: Suffers unknown malady•
-
Panthers' Denis Malgin: Continues strong stretch•
-
Panthers' Denis Malgin: Scores both goals in 4-2 loss•
-
Panthers' Denis Malgin: Ready to rock Thursday•
-
Panthers' Denis Malgin: Receives medical clearance•
-
Panthers' Denis Malgin: Possibility Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...