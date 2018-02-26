Malgin is expected to be out for weeks with his undisclosed injury, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Given the gloomy prognosis, we expect Malgin will be designated for injured reserve. After all, such a transaction would help the Panthers open up a roster spot with the trade deadline about to pass. The Swiss skater has been terrific this season, as he's accumulated 10 goals on a 17.5 shooting percentage, eight assists and six power-play points to boot, despite only averaging 13:53 of ice time. His absence is a tough blow for a Panthers team on the outside looking into the playoff picture.