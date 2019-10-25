Panthers' Denis Malgin: Manages assist Thursday
Malgin posted an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Flames.
The helper keeps Malgin's point streak going at four games. He has two goals and three helpers in that span. For the year, the 22-year-old forward has seven points in eight games. That kind of production is enough to warrant a look for fantasy owners, but he's not likely to contribute outside of scoring categories.
