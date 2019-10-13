Panthers' Denis Malgin: Nets first goal of season
Malgin scored a goal on three shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders on Saturday.
It was the first goal of the season for the 22-year-old, who opened the scoring with a one-timer from the right faceoff circle early in the first period. Malgin logged just over 13 minutes of playing time, although some of it did come on the power play. After entering the season with 24 goals in 148 career NHL games, Malgin is likely to remain in a bottom-six role for the foreseeable future.
