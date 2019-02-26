Panthers' Denis Malgin: Not playing Monday
Malgin (undisclosed) will not suit up for Monday's contest in Colorado.
Malgin's absence was expected after he appeared to suffer an unknown injury during the morning skate. It's unclear how long he'll be out, but Florida's next game is Tuesday in Arizona.
