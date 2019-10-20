Play

Malgin scored a goal on two shots in a 3-2 shootout win over Nashville on Saturday.

The goal was Malgin's second of the season and his first with the man advantage. The 22-year-old role player had just seven goals and 16 points in 50 games for the Panthers a year ago, but is off to a nice start to 2019-20 with four points in six games.

