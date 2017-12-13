Panthers' Denis Malgin: Possibility Thursday
Malgin is day-to-day with an upper body injury and the team is "hopeful" that he'll be able to participate in Thursday's game against Colorado, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
The Swiss forward was forced out of Tuesday's contest against Chicago after suffering the injury, though not much else is known about what Malgin is dealing with. Prior to Tuesday's game, Malgin had scored in three of the previous four games and won himself a place on the Panthers' top power-play unit. If Malgin is unable to play Thursday, either Colton Sceviour or Dryden Hunt will enter the Florida lineup.
