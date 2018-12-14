Malgin scored his second goal of the season during a 5-1 loss to the Wild on Thursday.

It's been over a month since Malgin last scored a goal, as the 21-year-old has had a roller coaster of a season. After opening the season in the starting lineup, he bounced up and down lines before becoming a regular healthy scratch. In late November, he was sent down to the AHL only to be recalled three days later due to an injury to Vincent Trocheck (ankle). Malgin now finds himself centering the third line. He has six points in 18 games as he plays his third season in the NHL.