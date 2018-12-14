Panthers' Denis Malgin: Pots second goal
Malgin scored his second goal of the season during a 5-1 loss to the Wild on Thursday.
It's been over a month since Malgin last scored a goal, as the 21-year-old has had a roller coaster of a season. After opening the season in the starting lineup, he bounced up and down lines before becoming a regular healthy scratch. In late November, he was sent down to the AHL only to be recalled three days later due to an injury to Vincent Trocheck (ankle). Malgin now finds himself centering the third line. He has six points in 18 games as he plays his third season in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...