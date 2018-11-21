Panthers' Denis Malgin: Promoted from minors
Malgin was recalled from AHL Springfield on Wednesday.
Following the news that Vincent Trocheck (ankle) is facing a long-term absence, the club brings in Malgin to bolster its center depth. The 21-year-old can be expected to compete with Colton Sceviour for regular minutes, but will likely spend some time in the press box.
