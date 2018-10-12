Malgin will join Jonathan Huberdeau and Vincent Trocheck on the second line for Saturday's game against the Canucks.

Head coach Bob Boughner was unhappy with his middle two lines during the first two games of the season, flipping Malgin and Mike Hoffman's spots on the right wing. Although Malgin has yet to collect any points to begin the season, he ended last season with 11 goals and 11 assists through 51 games. Now with Huberdeau and Trocheck on the second line, as well as on the second power-play unit, the 21-year-old is a prime candidate for a breakout game soon.