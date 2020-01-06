Malgin had two shots and a hit in a 4-1 win over the Penguins on Sunday.

After sitting out in the past four games, Malgin returned to the lineup as the fourth-line center in Sunday's victory. He skated 11:17 in only his second appearance in the Panthers' last nine games. Malgin started the season off promising with nine points in the first 12 games, but hasn't registered a point since Nov. 7.