Panthers' Denis Malgin: Ready to return
Malgin (undisclosed), as expected, will be back in action against the Senators on Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Prior to getting hurt, Malgin was playing alongside Jonathan Huberdeau and Vincent Trocheck on the Panthers' second line -- a role he will likely return to now that he is healthy. The 20-year-old Malgin has already set career highs in goals (10) and assists (eight) and could challenge for the 30-point threshold if he can come out strong following his seven-game absence.
More News
-
Panthers' Denis Malgin: Aiming for Monday return•
-
Panthers' Denis Malgin: Likely out weeks with unspecified malady•
-
Panthers' Denis Malgin: Suffers unknown malady•
-
Panthers' Denis Malgin: Continues strong stretch•
-
Panthers' Denis Malgin: Scores both goals in 4-2 loss•
-
Panthers' Denis Malgin: Ready to rock Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...