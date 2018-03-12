Malgin (undisclosed), as expected, will be back in action against the Senators on Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Prior to getting hurt, Malgin was playing alongside Jonathan Huberdeau and Vincent Trocheck on the Panthers' second line -- a role he will likely return to now that he is healthy. The 20-year-old Malgin has already set career highs in goals (10) and assists (eight) and could challenge for the 30-point threshold if he can come out strong following his seven-game absence.