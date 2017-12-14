Panthers' Denis Malgin: Ready to rock Thursday
Malgin (concussion) is expected to be in the lineup for Thursday's game against Colorado.
Malgin sustained a concussion during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blackhawks, but the 20-year-old forward passed concussion tests Wednesday, and he's fully expected to be available for Thursday's matchup with the Avalanche. If he plays as expected, Malgin will skate with Evgenii Dadonov and Vincent Trocheck on the Panthers second line against Colorado.
