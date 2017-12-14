Malgin passed concussion tests Wednesday and will be in the lineup Thursday to play Colorado if he's feeling well enough, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

Malgin now seems to be a near-lock to play Thursday after being cleared medically and the team declaring they were "hopeful" that the second-year forward would be ready to go. Whether or not Malgin participates in pregame warmups will likely be the best indicator of his status, and if he's able to play, he could be worth a look for those playing daily fantasy. Despite having just four goals and no assists in 14 games this season, he potted three of those goals in three of the four games he played prior to getting injured.