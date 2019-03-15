Panthers' Denis Malgin: Remains sidelined
Malgin (undisclosed) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against San Jose.
Malgin's absence will continue to test Florida's depth up front, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only notched 14 points in 46 contests this season. Another update on the 22-year-old pivot's status should be released once he's ready to rejoin the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...