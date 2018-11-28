Panthers' Denis Malgin: Remains unavailable
Malgin (upper body) won't play Wednesday against Anaheim.
Malgin has only notched one goal and five points in 15 appearances this season, so his absence will undoubtedly go unnoticed by most fantasy owners. Another update on the 21-year-old forward's status should surface once he's deemed fit to play.
