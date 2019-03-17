Malgin (undisclosed) isn't in the projected lineup for Sunday's game against the Ducks, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Malgin's expected to miss his 12th straight game, with the Panthers winning only five times without him over that span. The silver lining is that the Panthers have been able to get a long look at Henrik Borgstrom, who the team took with the 23rd overall pick in the 2016 draft.