Malgin (undisclosed) will be in the lineup against Carolina on Monday, Matthew DeFranks of the Sun Sentinel reports.

With Florida's playoff hopes desperately needing points to stay alive, Malgin has fully recovered from his injury in perfect timing, and should slot into a third line pairing. Since returning from a different injury March 10, Malgin's just logged a goal and an assist in nine games, but his 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in 49 games on the season is already a new career high for the Russian.