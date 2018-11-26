Malgin is day-to-day with an upper-body issue and will miss Monday's matchup with New Jersey, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Malgin has only played in one of the Panthers' previous four outings, so his absence is unlikely to be noticed by fans or fantasy owners. When he has been in action this season (15 contests), the center logged 12:30 of ice time per game and talled five points, 21 shots and seven blocks. Even once healthy, Malgin could still find himself watching from the press box.