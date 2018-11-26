Panthers' Denis Malgin: Ruled out Monday
Malgin is day-to-day with an upper-body issue and will miss Monday's matchup with New Jersey, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Malgin has only played in one of the Panthers' previous four outings, so his absence is unlikely to be noticed by fans or fantasy owners. When he has been in action this season (15 contests), the center logged 12:30 of ice time per game and talled five points, 21 shots and seven blocks. Even once healthy, Malgin could still find himself watching from the press box.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...