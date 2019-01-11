Panthers' Denis Malgin: Scores after promotion
Malgin scored the team's second goal of the night in an eventual 4-3 shootout loss to the Oilers on Thursday.
Before the game, Malgin was bumped up to the first line as head coach Bob Boughner shuffled the lineup. The goal gets Malgin to five on the season, three of those coming in his last seven games.
