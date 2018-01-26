Panthers' Denis Malgin: Scores both goals in 4-2 loss
Malgin scored twice during Thursday's 4-2 loss to Washington.
While this was Malgin's first multi-point showing of the season, he's shown some flashes of offensive upside over the past two years. The 21-year-old sophomore has just seven goals and 11 points through 27 games, and his 17.9 shooting percentage will probably prove to be unsustainably high, so outside of deep settings, he's probably off the fantasy radar. Still, if Malgin can stick in a top-six role, there's potential -- especially as a low-priced option in daily contests.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...