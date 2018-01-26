Malgin scored twice during Thursday's 4-2 loss to Washington.

While this was Malgin's first multi-point showing of the season, he's shown some flashes of offensive upside over the past two years. The 21-year-old sophomore has just seven goals and 11 points through 27 games, and his 17.9 shooting percentage will probably prove to be unsustainably high, so outside of deep settings, he's probably off the fantasy radar. Still, if Malgin can stick in a top-six role, there's potential -- especially as a low-priced option in daily contests.