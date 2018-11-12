Panthers' Denis Malgin: Scores first of the season
Malgin potted his first goal of the season in a 4-2 victory over the Islanders on Saturday.
After scoring 11 goals in 51 games last season, Malgin was expected to add to the Panthers' depth scoring but had failed to score until Saturday's game. The goal marks Malin's fourth point of the season.
