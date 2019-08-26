Panthers' Denis Malgin: Secures one-way deal
Malgin inked a one-year, one-way contract with Florida on Monday.
While the dollars are no doubt important to Malgin, perhaps more significant is the fact that his new deal is a one-way contract, which will make it harder for the club to send him down to the minors. The center avoided playing in the AHL last season, as he logged 50 appearances for the Panthers in which he tallied seven goals and nine assists. If he can earn a few more games this year, the 22-year-old could challenge for the 20-point mark in a bottom-six role.
