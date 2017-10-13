Panthers' Denis Malgin: Sent down
Malgin was reassigned to the AHL's Thunderbirds on Friday.
The diminutive pivot listed at 5-foot-9, 177 pounds has yet to make his season debut at hockey's highest rank, but he'll assuredly see plenty of ice time with the minor-league club. Malgin produced three goals and nine assists over 15 games with AHL Springfield last season.
