Malgin was reassigned to the AHL's Thunderbirds on Friday.

The diminutive pivot listed at 5-foot-9, 177 pounds has yet to make his season debut at hockey's highest rank, but he'll assuredly see plenty of ice time with the minor-league club. Malgin produced three goals and nine assists over 15 games with AHL Springfield last season.

