Panthers' Denis Malgin: Sent to press box Saturday
Malgin will be a healthy scratch Saturday, as the Panthers play host to the Rangers, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports.
Maxim Mamin reportedly will sub in for Malgin, despite the center picking up his fifth point of the season (an assist) in Thursday's road loss to the Blue Jackets.
