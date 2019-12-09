Malgin sat out for the second straight game in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

With the call-up of Aleksi Saarela, Malgin has lost the third-line center spot he has been in since the season's beginning. Malgin had only managed one point with a minus-10 rating in his last 16 games, so head coach Joel Quenneville is hoping Saarela will be a better presence down the middle. It's likely that Malgin will stay in the NHL and draw back in at some point -- he would have to pass through waivers to be reassigned to the AHL.