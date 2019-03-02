Panthers' Denis Malgin: Sitting as healthy scratch
Malgin (undisclosed) is expected to be a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against Carolina, NHL.com's Kurt Dusterberg reports.
Malgin had been dealing with an undisclosed injury, but it appears as though that's no longer an issue, and the 22-year-old pivot is simply the odd-man-out at the moment. His next chance to crack the Panthers' lineup will arrive Sunday against the Senators.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...