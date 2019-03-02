Malgin (undisclosed) is expected to be a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against Carolina, NHL.com's Kurt Dusterberg reports.

Malgin had been dealing with an undisclosed injury, but it appears as though that's no longer an issue, and the 22-year-old pivot is simply the odd-man-out at the moment. His next chance to crack the Panthers' lineup will arrive Sunday against the Senators.

