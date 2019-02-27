Panthers' Denis Malgin: Sitting out Tuesday
Malgin (undisclosed) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
He will miss his second straight game after sustaining an injury during Monday's practice. Malgin will look to shake this condition before Thursday's contest versus the Golden Knights, and Dryden Hunt will fill into the lineup for the time being.
