Play

Malgin was a minus-2 with two shots and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

After a mid-October stretch of eight points in eight games, Malgin has gone quiet offensively. He has only one point over his last eight games, going minus-6 with 13 shots on the way. If Malgin can't get the offense going, the Panthers may take a second look at bringing Henrik Borgstrom up from AHL Springfield. Borgstrom has five points in nine games with the Thunderbirds and played 50 games last season for the Panthers.

More News
Our Latest Stories