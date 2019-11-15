Malgin was a minus-2 with two shots and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

After a mid-October stretch of eight points in eight games, Malgin has gone quiet offensively. He has only one point over his last eight games, going minus-6 with 13 shots on the way. If Malgin can't get the offense going, the Panthers may take a second look at bringing Henrik Borgstrom up from AHL Springfield. Borgstrom has five points in nine games with the Thunderbirds and played 50 games last season for the Panthers.