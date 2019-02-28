Panthers' Denis Malgin: Slated to sit again Thursday
Malgin (lower body) is projected to remain sidelined for Thursday's game against the Golden Knights, Jameson Olive of NHL.com reports.
Malgin looks to be headed for his third consecutive absence due to a lower-body injury, leaving the Panthers with just 12 healthy forwards on the roster in Vegas. His next opportunity to rejoin the mix arrives Saturday when the team returns home to face the Hurricanes. Even if he does return, there shouldn't be much of a ripple effect from a fantasy perspective, given his 14 points through 46 contests.
