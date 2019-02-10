Malgin tallied an assist and a minus-1 rating while logging 11:39 of ice time during Saturday's 5-4 overtime win against the Capitals.

The marker snapped a seven-game point drought for Malgin, who has struggled to gain much traction in his third NHL season. With just five goals and 12 points in 39 games -- along with a minus-8 rating -- the 22-year-old Russian remains a reach even in the deepest of fantasy leagues.