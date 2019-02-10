Panthers' Denis Malgin: Snaps point drought
Malgin tallied an assist and a minus-1 rating while logging 11:39 of ice time during Saturday's 5-4 overtime win against the Capitals.
The marker snapped a seven-game point drought for Malgin, who has struggled to gain much traction in his third NHL season. With just five goals and 12 points in 39 games -- along with a minus-8 rating -- the 22-year-old Russian remains a reach even in the deepest of fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...