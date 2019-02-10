Malgin tallied a goal and a minus-1 rating while logging 11:39 of ice time during Saturday's 5-4 overtime win against the Capitals.

The marker snapped a seven-game point drought for Malgin who has struggled to gain much traction in his junior NHL season. With just six goals and 12 points in 39 games -- along with a minus-7 rating -- the 21-year-old Russian remains a reach even in the deepest of fantasy leagues.