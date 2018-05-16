Panthers' Denis Malgin: Solid on bottom-six line
Malgin notched 11 goals and 11 helpers in 51 games during the 2017-18 campaign.
The 21-year-old also spent 13 games with AHL Springfield where he lit the lamp four times and added 10 assists. The Swiss forward also logged consistent minutes on the power play, where he marked six of his points. Malgin's a shifty pivot that stands at 5-foot-9 and 177 pounds, but he holds his own and dished out 48 hits this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Denis Malgin: Returning Monday•
-
Panthers' Denis Malgin: Unfit to play Saturday•
-
Panthers' Denis Malgin: Makes unremarkable return•
-
Panthers' Denis Malgin: Ready to return•
-
Panthers' Denis Malgin: Aiming for Monday return•
-
Panthers' Denis Malgin: Likely out weeks with unspecified malady•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...