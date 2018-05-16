Malgin notched 11 goals and 11 helpers in 51 games during the 2017-18 campaign.

The 21-year-old also spent 13 games with AHL Springfield where he lit the lamp four times and added 10 assists. The Swiss forward also logged consistent minutes on the power play, where he marked six of his points. Malgin's a shifty pivot that stands at 5-foot-9 and 177 pounds, but he holds his own and dished out 48 hits this season.