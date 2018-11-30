Panthers' Denis Malgin: Status quo with injury
Malgin remains day-to-day with his upper-body injury, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Malgin reportedly returned to practice Thursday, but he's effectively been ruled out for Friday's home game against the Sabres. The Swiss skater will try to get in shape for Saturday's home clash versus the Lightning.
