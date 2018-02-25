Panthers' Denis Malgin: Suffers unknown malady
Malgin (undisclosed) is day-to-day and will be reevaluated Sunday, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Malgin recorded an assist in 12:15 of ice time before leaving Saturday's game against the Penguins in the third period. The Panthers remain in the playoff hunt, so although Malgin's 10 goals and 18 points through 39 games isn't flattering for a second-line player, Florida may not have the depth to replace him in case of a long-term injury.
More News
-
Panthers' Denis Malgin: Continues strong stretch•
-
Panthers' Denis Malgin: Scores both goals in 4-2 loss•
-
Panthers' Denis Malgin: Ready to rock Thursday•
-
Panthers' Denis Malgin: Receives medical clearance•
-
Panthers' Denis Malgin: Possibility Thursday•
-
Panthers' Denis Malgin: Won't return with upper-body ailment•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...