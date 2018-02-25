Malgin (undisclosed) is day-to-day and will be reevaluated Sunday, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Malgin recorded an assist in 12:15 of ice time before leaving Saturday's game against the Penguins in the third period. The Panthers remain in the playoff hunt, so although Malgin's 10 goals and 18 points through 39 games isn't flattering for a second-line player, Florida may not have the depth to replace him in case of a long-term injury.