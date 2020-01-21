Malgin was a healthy scratch once again for Monday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

After Dominic Toninato was a late scratch due to illness for Saturday's contest, Malgin drew into his first game since Jan. 7. He skated 8:27 and added an empty net goal for his first point in 20 games in the 4-1 win over Detroit. With the play of Toninato and the signing of Brian Boyle, the Panthers have regularly kept Malgin out of the lineup. The 23-year-old will likely find himself with AHL Springfield soon in order to continue his development.