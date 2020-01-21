Panthers' Denis Malgin: Takes a seat again
Malgin was a healthy scratch once again for Monday's 5-4 win over the Wild.
After Dominic Toninato was a late scratch due to illness for Saturday's contest, Malgin drew into his first game since Jan. 7. He skated 8:27 and added an empty net goal for his first point in 20 games in the 4-1 win over Detroit. With the play of Toninato and the signing of Brian Boyle, the Panthers have regularly kept Malgin out of the lineup. The 23-year-old will likely find himself with AHL Springfield soon in order to continue his development.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.