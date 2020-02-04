Malgin picked up an assist in Monday's 5-3 victory over the Maple Leafs.

With Brian Boyle a late scratch in Monday's contest, Malgin drew into only his second game since Jan. 7. His assist gives him two points over his last two games, but head coach Joel Quenneville seems reluctant to use Malgin unless injuries require it. Malgin has four goals and 11 points in 33 games this season.