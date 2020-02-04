Panthers' Denis Malgin: Tallies helper in return to lineup
Malgin picked up an assist in Monday's 5-3 victory over the Maple Leafs.
With Brian Boyle a late scratch in Monday's contest, Malgin drew into only his second game since Jan. 7. His assist gives him two points over his last two games, but head coach Joel Quenneville seems reluctant to use Malgin unless injuries require it. Malgin has four goals and 11 points in 33 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.