Malgin scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

The 22-year-old has never scored more than 11 goals or 22 points in a season, but Malgin is off to a quick start to 2019-20 with three goals and six points in the last six games. It will be tough for him to maintain that pace in a bottom-six role at even strength, but he is seeing some time on the second power-play unit, and it wouldn't take much improvement for him to break through to the 40-point level this year.