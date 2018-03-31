Panthers' Denis Malgin: Unfit to play Saturday
Malgin is "dinged up" and won't play Saturday afternoon against the Bruins, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
This doesn't sound like a major issue for Malgin, but he'll sit out anyway. Florida's schedule is packed with six more games before the regular season comes to a close, with Micheal Haley and Maxim Manin likely seeing increased playing time so long as Malgin and Frank Vatrano -- who's also dinged up -- continue to spectate.
