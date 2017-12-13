Malgin suffered an upper-body injury against the Blackhawks on Tuesday and won't return.

Malgin went straight down the tunnel after enduring a huge hit from Blackhawks' defenseman Connor Murphy. The 20-year-old pivot has just four goals and zero assists through 13 games, but he has been playing on the top power-play unit lately giving him more opportunities to shine. His next chance to play will be Thursday against the Avalanche.

