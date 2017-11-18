Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Apparent scratch Saturday
MacKenzie (undisclosed) isn't listed as active for Saturday's road game against the Kings.
The Panthers are stacked at the center position with Aleksander Barkov, Vincent Troceck and Nick Bjugstad occupying the top three spots, so there's no reason to rush MacKenzie -- a depth skater -- back into the mix. Look for Chase Balisy to continue manning the fourth line in his absence.
