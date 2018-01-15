Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Decreased ice time

MacKenzie only received 8:28 of ice time during Friday's 4-2 defeat to Calgary, a season low.

The minimal usage is certainly discouraging for the 36-year-old, who's totaled nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 38 games so far in 2017-18. Since MacKenzie also skates on the fourth line and only totaled 16 points last season, it's unlikely his point production will see much of an increase the rest of 2017-18.