Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Diminished role hurts fantasy value

MacKenzie posted just three goals and 14 points during the 2017-18 season.

The 36-year-old center averaged just 11:18 of ice time per game this season and virtually none of it on the power play. He also recorded just 86 shots on goal and finished with a minus-9 rating. MacKenzie has never been a big fantasy asset, but at this point his value is fairly nonexistent.

