Panthers' Derek MacKenzie: Doubtful against Stars
MacKenzie is "very questionable" for Tuesday's matchup with Dallas, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
MacKenzie logged just 1:54 of ice time before being forced out of Saturday's tilt against the Devils and appears set to sit out versus the Stars. Considering the center is still looking for his first goal of the year -- and has just four helpers in 16 outings -- his absence will likely be overlooked except in the deepest of formats.
